Blog: Dry and Warm Weather Continues

The pattern over the past 2 weeks hasn’t changed much. We’ve seen a few cool days in there, but not many. We haven’t had much rainfall either. So far the month of September is running 3.6 degrees above average, and even though the calendar says it’s fall it doesn’t really feel like it.

We also have had 15 days without measurable rainfall at Norfolk Intl. That’s the longest stretch in 2019 so far, but nowhere near the overall record of 33 days that ended Nov. 3, 2000.

Some areas are starting to get in the abnormally dry range, and some are even in the moderate drought range in the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. But the Southside and NE NC aren’t in the range because of the excessive rainfall that we got from Dorian.

The next chance of widespread rainfall doesn’t move in until Friday. We’ll see a cold front cross the region and that brings the chance of rain with it and some cooler air. We’ll keep our eyes on that over the next couple of days, we will want rain by then!

The only game in town in the tropics is Lorenzo, still a very powerful Category 4 hurricane. It’s moving off to the North around 10 mph, but it won’t bring any effects to our area. It could threaten the Azores Islands but that’s still a few days until then. We’ll keep you posted.

Hope you have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka