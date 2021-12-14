Blog: Drought continues, rain chances return by the weekend

If it weren’t for the soaking rains of February this past year, where Hampton Roads picked up over three inches of rain, 2021 would rank in the top ten driest years on record.

Top ten driest years in Norfolk.

So far this year, about 37 inches of rain has been tallied, a number running almost 10 inches below where it normally should. The drought is expected to continue into the new year with some indications pointing towards a drier season of winter, too.

Local drought monitor.

With a dry stretch of weather setting up this week, we’ll continue to enjoy sunshine filled afternoons and a pleasant warming trend. By the weekend, however, some much needed rain returns to the area. It likely won’t be drought busting, by at this point we’ll take anything we can get.