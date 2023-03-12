While the chilly rain continues into the evening across Hampton Roads, we’ll unfortunately have to deal with another gloomy day to start the workweek. In brighter news, brighter days will soon follow for a majority of the upcoming week.

On and off light rain/drizzle will continue through the night as temperatures hold in the 40s. In fact, as the breeze picks up a bit out of the northeast, temperatures may climb a few degrees overnight. Light rain/drizzle and some fog will take us through the Monday morning commute as it’ll remain damp through lunchtime or so.

This will help set up some serious sweater weather as temperatures will struggle to reach 50°. Once the breeze shifts out of the northwest by the late afternoon we’ll carve out a little clearing in the cloud coverage.

A brisk, blustery breeze will blow in overnight into Tuesday to clear things out. Increasing sunshine is expected Tuesday and winds will gust to around 30mph by the afternoon. This should be after a cold morning in the 30s – afternoon highs remain on either side of 50°.

We’ll keep the sunshine into Wednesday but we’ll also keep it chilly, Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will likely feature temperatures in the 20s & 30s.

Things slightly rebound Thursday before a quick shot of warmth charges in just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs close to 70° will feel marvelous. Enjoy it, as rain is set to return by the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro