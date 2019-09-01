Blog: Dorian Strengthens to Cat. 5

Dorian has showed it’s power over the past couple of days and continues to strengthen. The pressure continues to drop and the wind speed continues to increase. We’re now looking at a Category 5 hurricane with winds at 160mph. Extremely powerful. Category 5 is the highest it can go.

It is moving into the Bahamas near the Abaco Island, then headed towards the Grand Bahama Island. It is moving West around 8MPH, It will be making the turn to the North late Monday into early Tuesday. So we still have some time to determine the speed it turns at and how sharp of a turn it makes.

With the current forecast, and the possibility of not making landfall, many people might be thinking we dodged a bullet. But unfortunately, this storm will still do extreme damage all across the East Coast. The outer bands of the storm will bring heavy rainfall, storm surge and high wind gusts through Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and even into Virginia.

The models have similar tracks but there still is a chance that things change once Dorian interacts with the Bahamas. The cold front off to the NW and the Bermuda High are both the steering factors in this storm.

The main takeaway, you need to stay updated. This storm continues to change and a slight change in the forecast can drastically affect us. We’ll keep you updated.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka