Blog: Crisp, chilly sunshine today; Unsettled by late week

Some sweater weather for our Tuesday comes with abundant, bright winter sunshine and vibrant polar blue skies. Weather remains quiet for the next two and a half days or so, enjoy it, because the forecast towards the end of the week has been giving me agita.

Agita, you know, to be bothered & agitated? Most of my vocabulary as been influenced by Grandma Sadie.

The pieces to the puzzle are trying to come together, but there will likely continue to be changes to the forecast for later this week and this weekend, so stay tuned. As of now, looking unsettled with rain chances Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

May get weird at the end of the week – warm, unsettled, a couple shots at rain. https://t.co/tT7omCg4j8 pic.twitter.com/FTEf4ZfQIB — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) December 29, 2020

Despite the bright, vibrant sunshine today, a little chill in store for us though as colder air is getting reinforced from the north, we’ll notice that with the breeze. It picks up around 15 mph at times so by the early afternoon it’s a bit breezy. Clear skies tonight and calm conditions will allow temperatures to fall near the freezing mark. Be sure to check it out the full moon, too, it’ll rise just before sunset and appear pretty vibrant.

40s and sunshine this afternoon.

Quiet weather remains on Wednesday, we’ll start the day with another bright sunrise and for the majority of the day have sunshine. Later on clouds begin to increase from the west, should just add some color to the sunset after highs get to near 50°. The door then opens for more moisture to fill into the region, this not only brings us the warmer weather at the end of the week, but also the multiple chances for rain.

Thursday temperatures climb to the 60s, likely to do so pretty quickly too. As we’ll have some sun, generally clouds will increase as the day progresses. A couple showers then build into the area ahead of an approaching front. This front does not necessarily sweep through the area though, it stalls out and then eventually lifts back north as a warm front on Friday.

Dynamic system brings a couple chances for rain into the New Year.

So as of now, showers could be around for the first portions of Friday as temperatures continue to climb. There should be a breeze as well out of the southwest, maybe feeling a bit muggy by the afternoon. At this point in time, we’ll be in the warm sector of this broad, developing system so temperatures will reach the upper 60s despite the cloud coverage.

As of now, the system’s pace has slowed down a bit so we may not deal with the cold front from it until later on Friday, maybe into early Saturday. This will bring another shot at some rain, and potentially a few thunderstorms. It doesn’t necessarily swing through the area by the weekend so we’ll still be near 60° with a couple lingering showers Saturday. Some showers could be around Sunday too before dry air finally clears us out to start next week.

Again, we’ll continue to fine tune the details of this forecast – just prepare for some warmer, unsettled weather at the end of the week.

Stay stoked! – Steve