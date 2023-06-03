Another round of morning fog is making it easy to sleep in this morning as the region continues to be plagued with the unseasonal cool weather. Fortunately, those looking for some warmth are in luck, 70s and sunshine are soon to return for the upcoming workweek.

Fog will be stubborn through late morning with visibility down to 0 miles in some locations. The sun will eventually peak out here and there around lunch time with temperatures reaching the 70s for most. By later this afternoon, the northeast wind develops to then create a spread in our temperatures. Areas around the waterways will drop to the 60s as those away from the coastline will climb into the upper 70s.

The wind picks up tonight, gusting to near 30mph as a back door cool front drops into the region. The wind, in combination with the full moon will elevate the water levels around town. Minor, to even moderate tidal flooding is expected in most locations around the Chesapeake, James River, York River, Elizabeth River and Albemarle Sound.

The northeast wind continues overnight into Sunday morning where skies remain mostly cloudy. A few spots of drizzle or a passing shower could be possible before sunshine takes over Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 70° as the breeze backs off.

High pressure will then move in behind the front to set up a nice, dry stretch of weather. Temperatures will rebound quite nicely Monday afternoon, highs expected to reach the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Only a few rain chances move in around midweek, otherwise expect a nice week of 70s and sun!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro