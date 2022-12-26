As our bellies are still full of hot cocoa, Christmas cookies and holiday cheer, it is still cold outside. The cold will hold for a few more days before a warm up will commence across Hampton Roads.

Temperatures will feel like the teens through most of our morning as we come off one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record. The 36° high temperatures on Christmas ranks the day in our top 10 coldest, just after the 24° high on Christmas Eve tied the coldest on record!

COLDEST CHRISTMAS EVE: Today tied the coldest Christmas Eve we've seen in Hampton Roads with a high of only 24°F. The other year was 1989. pic.twitter.com/zzvfUu2RAI — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) December 24, 2022

Today will be a similar one to Christmas, expect plenty of sun with just some passing clouds through the afternoon and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

A few more clouds slide through the region tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. No big wind chills are expected either anytime soon as quiet conditions will hold. As high pressure builds into the region we’ll see a steady climb in our temperatures all week long. We’ll be on either side of 40° by Tuesday and then into the 40s Wednesday. By the end of the week temperatures are going up near 60°! It is likely we won’t see any rain until the end of the year as we welcome in 2023.

Grab the sunglasses and stay warm!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro