It is not pleasant out this morning and will not be for the rest of the morning commute. Use some extra caution on the roadways as we will also contend with some lowered visibility. The rain-snow line creeps in from the north over the next few hours as well, for northern parts of our area (Middle Peninsula, northern Accomack) there could be a brief mix that blends into the rain. No accumulations are expected, the bigger story is the cold rain.

Rain should last through the mid/late morning hours before it tapers off. We’re still hopefully we can carve out a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon as temperatures hold in the upper 30s and low 40s all morning. Another round of cold rain is on the way Thursday before things finally clear out into the weekend – but by then, we’ll have significant wind chills to deal with.

Look out for a full weather blog later this morning from Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro