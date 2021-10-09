Blog: Coastal Low A Nuisance This Weekend

A nuisance is the best way to describe our weekend weather. The coastal low offshore of North Carolina will continue to soak the Outer Banks and bring some more pockets of rain to Hampton Roads through the night. Even if it is a nuisance, try to enjoy it, as we’re coming off of a recent twelve day dry stretch of weather.

Expect some more rain to fill in tonight from the south as the northeast breeze continues. Steady, consistent rain will continue for the Outer Banks, as most of us will deal with on and off rain overnight. Lows should hold in the mid/upper 60s. The northeast breeze then cranks a bit more by Sunday, gusting to over 25mph at times, especially along the coast. Pockets of rain will take us through late morning tomorrow, with most of the rain then tapering off by the afternoon. Highs should hold in the low to mid 70s.

The northeast breeze from the past few days and what’s expected this weekend will clog up our waterways, so we’ll have to keep an eye on the next few high tide cycles. Around midnight, midday Sunday, then again on Monday, low lying areas along the waterways could see some minor, nuisance flooding.

The northeast breeze continues into Monday as this low works its way up the coastline. This will keep the clouds around and throw a few lingering light showers our way. High pressure will then work in from the west, bringing more sun and pleasant weather to the region for the majority of the upcoming workweek.

I know the timing of the rain is not ideal, but we need it!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro