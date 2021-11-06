Blog: Cloudy & Windy Weekend With Coastal Low Approaching

Clouds, wind & some rain is the story this weekend – the epitome of ‘sweater weather’ – as a coastal low pulls to the northeast. Things are trending drier for Hampton Roads, which is good, but there should still be issues for the Outer Banks.

Expect increasing clouds through the day today as the breeze picks up out of the northeast. It’ll be blustery, especially this afternoon & evening, with gusts over 25mph along the coastline & waterways. Highs will hold in the 50s as a result, grab the sweaters!

Winds will increase this afternoon & evening.

The wind will continue through the night and into tomorrow, picking up the pace as it does so. Gusts along the coastline should easily be over 30mph, with wind gusts up to 40 or 50mph for the Outer Banks. We’ll have to watch the high tides as a result, later this morning and again Sunday morning (~11am). Minor and nuisance flooding is expected for low lying areas around the waterways throughout Hampton Roads. It’ll be more of an issue for the Outer Banks, ocean over wash can be expected with rough surf & seas, especially along Highway 12.

Tidal cycles through Monday.

As this system fights dry air, look for some rain to build into the Outer Banks late tonight. Overnight and into Sunday morning, a few showers pull northward into the Southside as temperatures hold in the low to mid 50s. A few of these showers should take us through late morning and early afternoon as most of the rain continues for the Outer Banks. Expect things to taper off on the second half of Sunday, especially by the evening hours.

Rain from this system is battling dry air – we're trending drier. However, wind & tides will still be an issue. https://t.co/fOYbDpbRxf @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/UKoRWLqZ7I — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) November 6, 2021

More dry air moves in by Monday, bringing back the sunshine to the region! Expect a nice stretch of weather next week, too, as temperatures rebound back to near 70° by midweek.

Grab your sweaters, watch the high tides and stay safe this weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro