Blog: Cloudy & dreary with more rain on the way tonight

The unsettled weather continues across Hampton Roads and as we sit under a stubborn stationary front today, we look for rain chances to stay alive over the next 24 hours or so.

Dreary, drizzly, misty and foggy for our morning. Expect these conditions to last through at least late morning, so use some extra caution driving around as roads will be slick. Temperatures feel much cooler too, so a light jacket or sweater to keep you warm should do. We’ll see highs hold in the 50s for the majority of the day, our forecast high in the upper 50s is a little ambitious.

By this evening, we’ll look for some more showers to move in. Fortunately, they shouldn’t impact the evening commute too much, as most will arrive after sunset and take us into the late night hours. However, we could see a few downpours and even a thunderstorm or two, something of the likes we haven’t seen in some time!

Some downpours possible tonight.

Stubborn clouds give way to a few breaks of sun on our Friday, New Year’s Eve, which shapes up to be a nice day. Temperatures near 60° with only an isolated shower possible.

Enjoy it, because by the weekend significant rainfall moves in. A warm front will lift through the region Saturday and as of now, throws scattered showers our way for the first half of the day. We’ll fine tune the timing with more details in the days ahead. We will then boost high temperatures to near 70° as warm and muggy air takes over.

Significant rainfall moves in this weekend.

Behind the warm front, comes the cold front. This will punch into the region on Sunday, providing a solid, soaking rain for us. The wind should pick up as well, so we can chalk it up as a wet and windy day. The rainfall we receive between now and Friday isn’t all too impressive, but from now through Sunday!? Cha-ching! We could potentially add an inch of rain to most of the region by the end of Sunday’s soaking.

Behind this weekend’s rain comes some big changes – winter will make a triumphant return for the beginning of next week (even if it’s just for a few days). And something else that’s pretty fun we’re watching, is if the timing of the rain and the arrival of the cold air line up just right, there could maybe, maybeeee, be a snowflake or two that mixes in. If that were to ever happen, best chance would be late Sunday night into Monday. But as of now, just look forward to the cold air returning.

Whenever the weather seems off, weird and unusual is a sign that changes are soon to come – and big changes come next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro