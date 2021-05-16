Blog: Clouds Stick Around Before Things Warm Up

We have most certainly been spoiled weather wise this weekend, even with the clouds streaming in and out today. Expect the nice weather to continue through the workweek, too, with highs eventually into the 80s by the end of the week.

The clouds today did put on a fun little show around 4:30pm! Some gravity wave clouds developed over Hampton Roads, a pretty sight from Tower Cam 10 and the visible satellite. In moments like this, the air travels like a wave, oscillating up and down. When it rises, it cools and forms a cloud. Then when it sinks, it warms and dries, and the cloud dissipates. That process repeats, leaving columns or rows of clouds in the sky.

Some fun gravity wave clouds over the Chesapeake! https://t.co/isuQtXTkOq pic.twitter.com/sVmEKnhZNI — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) May 16, 2021 Gravity wave clouds over Hampton Roads Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will be the story tonight as well. There could be an isolated shower around, but those chances are very slim. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by dawn, not expecting it to be as brisk as it was this morning. Clouds will then be on and off on Monday with high temperatures near 70°.

There is some moisture nearby that is trying to squeeze into the area. However, high pressure nudging in from the east is really preventing any significant rain to develop. So we’ll only go with an isolated shower or two on Monday. A similar pattern is expected on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70s. An isolated shower or two may develop early on before the dry air moves in completey.

This sets up a beautiful rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures up near 80° is expected on Wednesday, and then we’ll more than likely be in the low 80s on Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

High pressure builds in this week.

The big, blocking high pressure keeps us pretty dry all week long, which isn’t a totally good thing. We’ve been pretty dry through the month of May so far, racking up a whopping three tenths of an inch, when the entire month normally sees about one and a half to two inches of rain.

So while we need some rain drops, we’re left with a pretty dry seven day forecast.

Warming towards weeks end.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro