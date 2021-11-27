Blog: Chilly Sunshine Saturday; Pleasant Sunshine Sunday

A little bit of a weekend split as we still work to digest our Thanksgiving turkey. Both today and tomorrow morning’s will feature a winter chill, but tomorrow afternoon will run nearly 10°+ warmer than today.

A bit of a weekend split.

Chilly sunshine will be the story today, under bright blue skies our morning temperatures will slowly crawl out of the 30s by 10a.m. only to top out this afternoon in the 40s. Some locations in NE NC should hit 50°, but that’s it. True sweater weather across Hampton Roads!

Highs only in the 40s today.

A few clouds stream in tonight as the gentle breeze slowly shifts out of the WSW. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Sunday, but it shouldn’t be as* cold as the 20s & 30s we have this morning.

*it’ll still feel cold, that’s just me being an optimist.

That gentle southwest breeze will help take our temperatures back into the 50s to near 60ª by tomorrow afternoon though! So a briefly milder, pleasant day to finish the weekend with plenty of sun.

Pleasant on Sunday.

A cold front will then drop through the region as we move into Monday, so that colder air gets reinforced yet again. This time around we don’t expect any rain from this front, just a few passing clouds and a fresh breeze. Which in a way, is a bummer because we’re running pretty dry and could use the rain.

Drought conditions to continue…

High pressure builds in behind this front and sets up a beautiful stretch of weather for the majority of next week. Dry, lots of sun with rebounding temperatures by late week.

Quiet weather prevails on the 7-day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro