Blog: Chilly Start but Nice Day

BRRR! It was a cold start this morning, most areas waking up in the 40s and 50s. But across much of the western side of the US, they’re waking up in the 20s and 30s. Yikes! Winter weather is making a brief appearance.

USA Temps at 8AM

Even though we’re starting off on the cool side, we’ll end up in the mid 70s this afternoon. A perfect fall day! If you have any outdoor plans you want to accomplish this weekend, today is the better day! But lows tonight won’t be as cool it was starting off today.

Low Temps this Morning

Subtropical Storm Melissa has been dominating our weather pattern, bringing in strong northerly winds over the past couple of days. That increased the tidal flooding and still remains a problem this morning. But that is starting to move out and the winds will be diminishing.

Subtropical Storm Melissa off the East Coast

Tomorrow there will be a chance for rain across the region, it looks like it will mainly be the NW of our area, along the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. But there still will be some scattered showers elsewhere and the chance for rain everywhere through the overnight hours. It certainly won’t be the soaking rain that we need though!

RPM Model for Sunday at 4:30PM

We’ll keep you updated on the rain for tomorrow and also another chance of more widespread rain for Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka