Blog: Chilly Saturday, Rainy Sunday

‘Twas Friday night and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even Steve.

Then the cell phone rang, by beside with panic, it was 5:23 and Steve was late for the show.

I just ordered one of those old school alarm clocks, you know, the ones with the bells that ring atrociously loud? You see, for those that work the early morning shows, our worst fear is sleeping through the alarm and missing the show. If it weren’t for our director Steven Crocker I would’ve done just that! At least the weather is quiet for our Saturday, but not so much Sunday as rain works in.

A cold morning across the regions with temperatures in the mid 20s in spots – as I sped through the neighborhood to make it into work I noticed some frost on my neighbors windshields. Some filtered sunshine and slivers of blue sky will take us through the first portions of the day. Later on this afternoon clouds will thicken up and our highs are only going to be in the 40s. So those jackets you need to stay warm this morning, keep ’em with you this afternoon.

Weekend split!

After some color in the sunset tonight clouds should thicken up a bit more overnight as moisture increases. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, then come up to near 40° at dawn. That’s when we’ll welcome in some rain. Light (to occasionally moderate) rain should develop by dawn and progress into the early afternoon. A little sliver of winter precipitation could work in as close to home as I-95, but it’ll be all rain for us. A chilly rain at that, too! As temperatures should hold in the 40s for the majority of Sunday.

Sunday morning rain!

We’ll go with a few lingering showers out towards the coast on Monday as clouds will be stubborn. Temperatures should rebound a bit to near seasonable levels (low 50s), as we begin the drying process. Some slivers of sunshine should work in by the end of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This, all while seasonable in the 50s.

Rebounding into Christmas Eve.

Then by Christmas Eve we are up near 60°! A large scale cold front is likely to roll through the East Coast in the late week time frame. Packed behind it is some really cold air, so while the majority of the precipitation in the forecast is rain, it’s not completely out of the question for a few snowflakes or wintry mix to blend in by early Christmas morning.

Heavy rain possible later on this week.

Don’t get too excited, as it’s still in the extended forecast. We’ll fine tune the details but as of now, look for some solid rain to develop Christmas Eve and for things to turn pretty darn cold on Christmas Day.

Until then, I’ll get better at waking up on time, while the rest of us will enjoy the snooze button and cold rain Sunday morning. Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro