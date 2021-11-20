Blog: Chilly Saturday, Pleasant Sunday, Rainy Monday

I like my headlines in three’s, just like a like a good blues track, three chords, some percussion and the truth. So, let’s keep the forecast simple like a blues shuffle; expect a chilly day today, pleasant tomorrow, then a rainy Monday.

After temperatures slowly crawl out of the 30s the morning, the dry, chilly air will only hold our afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Keep the sweaters with ya! A few passing clouds should be about it, with more streaming in tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight don’t actually drop off as much as they did last night, granted it’ll still be chilly, but we won’t be near the freezing mark.

Mild & pleasant Sunday.

30s & 40s to start our morning Sunday will give way to one of the warmer days over the next seven. Highs should reach the 60s for most, despite the clouds increasing by the afternoon. The mild conditions prevail ahead of our next chance of rain, which comes with a cold front on Monday.

As of now, we anticipate scattered rain showers for the Monday morning commute. They should linger through late morning & lunch time before the front pushing offshore. By the afternoon the rain should be moving out and the cold* should be moving in. We’ll quickly clear out Monday night as the dry, cold air moves in.

Much needed rain arrives Monday.

Temperatures will then drop to near freezing as we wake up Tuesday, and even with sunshine highs should hold in the 40s(!) by the afternoon. Despite the chill, this air mass does set up a nice, quiet pattern into Thanksgiving. Highs by the holiday should rebound to near 60° with plenty of sun.

A blast of winter arrives next week, setting up a beautiful Thanksgiving Day.

Enjoy the taste of winter today & a nice blues track, we’ll catch ya on-air later!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro