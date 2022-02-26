Blog: Chilly Rain for Some Sunday Morning

It seems ol’ man Winter can’t make up his mind – you staying? Or leaving?

A few more days of winter’s chill are what’s in store for Hampton Roads before some pleasant spring time weather takes shape next week.

Some chilly rain to move in for some Sunday morning, with a nicer week of weather to follow. https://t.co/Os13p2VCCS @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/M0adiIhz2k — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) February 26, 2022

Winter’s chill comes with some rain Sunday morning. An area of low pressure will slide by to our south, helping to facilitate moisture along it’s boundary. Look for rain to move in after dawn and into the early afternoon – primarily for northeast North Carolina. We don’t anticipate much rainfall – if any, for those in Virginia. But have an umbrella with you just in case.

It’ll be cloudy and chilly again regardless – highs will likely hold in the 40s by the afternoon. A touch warmer for those along the Peninsulas as some afternoon sun will peak it’s way through the stubborn clouds.

Brighter days are on the horizon – the rest of the upcoming workweek looks pleasant. Temperatures should climb near 60° by midweek.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro