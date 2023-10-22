The weather setting up across Hampton Roads this week is pretty straight forward – sunshine. There will still be a few temperature hurdles to cross early on in the week, however.

Tonight will be said hurdle! As clear skies and cool air settling in will drop out temperatures quickly overnight. Expect lows in the 40s for most across the region with some upper 30s for those inland locations away from the water.

Temperatures tomorrow will hold in the low 60s for most under the bright blue skies. And similarly things should be pretty chilly tomorrow night into Tuesday as well.

High pressure takes over all week, so expect a gradual increase in our afternoon temperatures from the 60s on Tuesday and into the 70s by mid/late week. Rain chances will remain slim to none all week long, as morning lows climb to more comfortable readings my mid/late week as well.

Can’t beat a 7-day forecast like that – get out and enjoy it!

Tropically, we’re going to keep a close eye on Tammy all week long (while our weather locally is quiet). The storm is exiting the Caribbean and heading north-northeast into the Atlantic. Doing some weird jog and wiggle, the system will eventually approach Bermuda as it weakens to a broad area of low pressure.

There’s high uncertainty from that point on – but long range outlooks still keep the system out in the Atlantic. We’ll keep you posted!

Enjoy the sunshine this week!