The sunshine returning today is just the beginning of a long stretch of brighter, and eventually, warm afternoons. We may not see rainfall for the next six to seven days, enjoy it!

The brisk breeze out of the northeast will slowly back off into the night, with clear skies allowing temperatures to eventually drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. A chilly Monday morning, with some patchy frost for a few locations away from the waterways. Sunshine will guide us into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

By Tuesday the breeze slowly switches out of the west-southwest, and with high pressure sitting overhead we’ll see our afternoon temperatures accelerate towards 70°. This will alleviate some stress on our coastline from this weekends high surf and onshore wind.

Expect 70s by midweek, then threatening 80° by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances do return by next Saturday, but as of now they look very limited and isolated. Temperatures are likely to hold in the 70s through next weekend, too. Take advantage! We may not see solid rainfall until early next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro