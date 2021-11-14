Blog: Chilly Breeze Monday With A Roller Coaster Ride Of Temperatures

After an afternoon of impeccable sweater weather the cold air is yet again being reinforced, so keep the sweaters for the next few days. The first taste of winter arrived for us this morning and we’ll likely get a few more mornings just like it this week.

Tonight clouds stream in from the west as a boundary slides by. I can’t rule out some sprinkles or drizzle from this, and by Monday morning we’ll likely notice the breeze more. Our temperatures will read in the 30s and 40s, but should feel more like the low to mid 30s for the morning commute as winds gusts to 20+mph at times.

Monday morning breeze.

More sunshine will then prevail as the breeze backs off in the afternoon, it’ll hold high temperatures in the 50s yet again. As this reinforced chilly air settles in, Monday night will likely be the coldest we’ll see this week. Temperatures should drop into the upper 20s and 30s – frost would also be possible Tuesday morning.

Reinforced cold air.

As this cold air gets reinforced over the next 36-hours it comes with more sunshine because while it’s cold, it’s dry. Highs will hold in the 50s through Tuesday before an awkward warm up brings us to near 70° on both Wednesday and Thursday. This will be ahead of our next chance of rain, as an approaching cold front will likely slide in late Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures will then take a huge hit into the weekend – we may be dealing with a 20°+ temperatures swing! Buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro