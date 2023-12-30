One cold shot after the other… the last weekend of the year has brought the chilly air, but has also brought the sunshine. Brighter conditions should prevail for the last days of the 2023!

The morning clouds and leftover rain drops from last night move out pretty quickly this morning and the sunshine takes over for the first half of our day. Chilly conditions through the morning are expected with a bit of a breeze, which should hold high temperatures this afternoon in the upper 40s.

Afternoon clouds are expected to roll in as we yet again see another shot of cold air. Skies clear out tonight as temperatures drop to either side of 32° come Sunday morning – an extra layer should do to stay warm for any Sunday morning plans!

We’ll get more sunshine tomorrow, likely from start to finish with high temperatures near 50° and less of a breeze. A lovely finish to the year!

New Year’s Eve will quickly turn cold after sunset, and temperatures will drop into the 30s by the late night hours. But things will remain dry and skies mostly clear, enjoy!

Some high clouds drift in overnight into Monday morning, which as of now, could help create a nice sunrise for New Year’s Day. It’ll remain chilly into Monday, as temperatures start in the 30s and top out near 50° again. But on Monday, another cold front will push into the region by the evening hours, so we can expect clouds to thicken up by sunset Monday and a chilly breeze to kick into gear.

A spotty shower or two can accompany the clouds on Monday night, and there’s even a chance a flurry or two mixes in as the cold arrives. The cold breeze will take over on Tuesday as sunshine returns!

Temperatures hold near 50° for the days that follow with a chance for scattered showers on Thursday of the upcoming week.

Stay safe and Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro