Blog: Buckle Up, Big Changes On The Way

Spring is an interesting season to say the least; in a way, it doesn’t truly have it’s own identity as a season. It’s just the transition period between winter and summer, so during the three months we’re slowly gaining more and more sunlight, anything & everything is fair game.

That’s pretty much my mediocre way of finding reason in the weird weather we’ll have this week.

High temperatures this week are a bit of a roller coaster.

Hope you enjoyed the warm sunshine today because temperatures take a dive tomorrow. With mostly cloudy conditions tonight and a northwesterly breeze developing, the cooler air squeezes in and we’ll wake up in the 30s. High temperatures will struggle to get into the 40s, it’ll feel 20°+ cooler Monday than it did Sunday. Oof.

Monday afternoon temperatures.

Expect more clouds than sun and we’ll be dry, that’s a plus, but not so much by Monday night. Right after midnight or so a system swings in. And here’s where it gets weirder. Remember the nearly 80° warmth three or four days ago? Well, there could be a few patches of wintry precipitation overnight into Tuesday. Nothing dramatic is expected, but interesting to say the least. It all becomes rain by dawn on Tuesday, to which on and off rain should prevail for the majority of the day. Highs only in the 40s by the afternoon.

Tuesday’s system.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t all that bad! Highs will be up near 60° and we’ll get a lull in the precipitation. A few spotty showers may be possible, but generally dry. The door remains open for more rain, though, and another system swings through in the Thursday – Friday time frame.

So buckle up, we’re in for a ride this week!

Stay stoked. – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro