Blog: Brighter, Brisk & A Bit Breezy Before Bout of Blustery Rain Wednesday

B is my favorite letter today – going for the alliteration – with a brighter, brisk and breezy day before our next round of rain and wind blow through Wednesday. So while cold this morning for sure, enjoy the quiet weather for the day.

We’ve got temperatures in the 30s, pretty widespread, at sunrise this morning. Some spots near freezing – even some frost! Don had some on his car windshield when coming in for the morning show. There’s also a bit of a breezy coming down out of the north, sort of right off the Chesapeake, occasionally there’s some gusts to 20 or 25mph around the waterways.

Tower Cam 10 sunrise brings soft colors this morning.

The breeze slowly backs off as the day progresses and it’s a day that will feature a bright sunrise and plenty of sun. There will be clouds filtering in and out, but overall a nice, calm weather day. Keep the sweaters though, despite the sunshine highs today are only going to reach the mid 40s.

Highs only reaching the mid 40s this afternoon.

Towards sunset some mid to high level clouds filter in, adding vibrancy to the setting sun, and a sign that moisture will soon increase. Overnight clouds thicken up and the breeze backs off, but switches to the east-southeast. This will prevent low temperatures from falling through the 30s – many of us will wake up Wednesday morning in the low 40s. Then comes our next bout of wind and rain.

Plenty of winter weather to our north, Winter Weather alerts in place for Wednesday – expect wind and rain for us locally.

This is really the first big winter system for the northeast in nearly two years or so, so there’s been plenty of chatter about it for the past week or so. It’s warranted, because heavy snow will blast many north of us, sort of a classic nor’easter set up. For us, it’s a solid dose of wind and rain.

Look for clouds to thicken up Wednesday morning as the breeze from the southeast picks up. Maybe a stray, isolated shower before dawn. The southeasterly winds will bring in the moisture and allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 50s – some spots may hit 60°. The rain should work in by the early afternoon hours and will take us into the night. It’ll be heavy at times and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Wind gusts up to 40mph are likely.

Rain, heavy at times, arrives Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have to watch the high tide in the morning hours as some coastal flooding could be possible. With the wind backing up some waterways, low lying areas around the coast may have a tough time draining the rainfall, just something to keep in mind. By Wednesday night the precipitation pushes to the north and we’ll dry out, just remaining blustery.

What to expect Wednesday.

Some sunshine filters in with a breeze on Thursday as the cold air squeezes down, expect another day in the 40s. Cooler with sun through at least Friday, then some seasonable conditions expected for the weekend (and maybe some fun waves if you’re thinking of paddling out). We’ll keep you posted on any updates as we fine tune the forecast for Wednesday’s system.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro