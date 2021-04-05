Blog: Bright Sunshine Today, Pleasant Weather Holds

Today (very much like yesterday) is an absolute winner of a day. It’s the kind of nice weather that still takes me by surprise – it’s been in the forecast for a bit, we’ve been talking about it for a bit, I know it’s going to be really nice, yet when I step outside I still think, “Wow, it’s so nice out!” as if I wasn’t expecting it.

With high pressure holding in control, expect bright blue skies and sunshine today with highs near 70°. Many of us likely get into the low 70s with a nice, light northwest breeze. Low dew points will make it feel awfully refreshing outside as well. Get out and enjoy! Weather should stay this way for the next few days. Only downside in the forecast is the high pollen levels.

Pollen forecast next few days.

However, the dry weather holds for the majority of the week so it’s optimal to get the car washed and get all the pollen off. We’ll hold off on any notable rain chances until the end of the week. As high pressure slowly breaks down this week, we’ll start to add a few clouds into the forecast and a handful of isolated showers by Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances this week increase by Friday.

It’s by the end of the week that the door opens up for some rain. Looks like a decent rain maker (maybe some thunderstorms possible) slides into the region around Friday and Saturday. Then unsettled, some rain chances could be around on Sunday too.

Until then though, enjoy the beautiful, quiet weather we’ve got.

Stay stoked! – Steve Fundaro