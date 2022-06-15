Lower humidity values will be the big headline for our Wednesday as we’ll get a brief break from not only the humidity but the rain. Take advantage, because both make a return by Thursday and Friday.

Clouds are far and few today – expect plenty of blue sky and sunshine to go along with the lower humidity values. Highs today will make it into the 80s, with lower 80s closer to the waterways and upper 80s inland. There will be some showers & thunderstorms that develop out to our west, we’ll keep an eye on them, but I-95 should be the boundary. We’ll look for rain & a few storms to return with the humidity on Thursday & Friday.

Becoming unsettled by Thursday & Friday.

The cool front which is draped to our south today lifts back into the region tomorrow bringing unsettled weather into the region. The humidity will return, making the upper 80s in the afternoon feel like the 90s, and our rain chances return as well. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely to develop – timing is still tricky, but they’ll likely spark by the afternoon hours.

Less humid today, becoming muggy Thursday & Friday, then unseasonably refreshing this weekend.

We’ll do it again on Friday but we’ll turn up the heat – highs likely into the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around before some beautiful changes move in for the weekend.

Cooler, refreshing and sunshine filled weather is set to take stage this weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will feature sunshine & highs on either side of 80° – dare we say perfect!? For the holiday weekend, absolutely.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro