Blog: Big wind chill factor tonight; brighter but bitter Sunday

What a dynamic day of weather. “Wild” has been the word of the day. It’s safe to say we’ve had two seasons in one day, experiencing spring this morning and now winter this evening. Moving forward, it’s the cold that’s the big story, as wind chills will make it feel like the teens into the night.

An impressive day of temperatures as most of us reached the 60s this morning before the big cold front passed through the region. With the snap of our fingers, temperatures dropped nearly 20° and have been falling ever since.

Two seasons in one day.

The wind has been the other big story – where the majority of Hampton Roads, especially those along the waterways, experienced tropical storm force wind gusts. Winds will remain strong through the rest of our evening.

Tropical storm force wind gusts for many today.

From downpours and storms to snow showers, today’s weather is a conversation starter for sure. Snow showers will taper off for the rest of our Saturday evening. No major accumulations or impacts are expected from said snowfall, just some lowered visibility on the roads in combination with the wind.

It’s the wind and the cold that take us into the night. Winds should gust to near 30mph tonight, with the wind slowly backing off overnight.

Blustery into the night.

Temperatures have been crashing ever since this morning – and with the wind we have, it’ll feel like the 20s and teens through the rest of our night. It’ll be the coldest from about 11pm/midnight until about 5/6am Sunday. Not only will we lose an hour of sleep, but we’ll have to wake up to biting cold.

Yikes…

No need to drip the faucets tonight, though, as wind chill values do not effect inanimate objects like pipes or your car. It’s just how our body interprets the air in combination with the wind. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 20s.

Skies clear out pretty quickly overnight and we’ll see a much brighter day tomorrow. The breeze will slowly back off by the early afternoon, it’ll just remain chilly. Highs should hold in the 40s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure quickly builds back into the region, rebounding our weather rather nicely into next week.

Some pleasant weather not far off.

After a wild day, and an unsettled week of weather, I think we can be deserving of a few days of sunshine and 60s.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro