After a soggy Sunday we’re in store for a bright blast of winter this week – grab those holiday sweaters and mittens!

Look for soggy and dreary conditions to take us into the night. Another batch of rainfall will pass by to our south so we can look for another passing shower or two through the late night hours. Fortunately, a big cold front off to the west will kick out all of this moisture and we will eventually see clearing skies by sunrise Monday.

The initial front kicks out the moisture and brings back the sunshine for Monday, but behind it is the secondary front. This is the one that will punch in the colder air as it passes through the region later Monday into Tuesday.

The secondary front will not bring any rainfall with it, but we’ll notice the breeze pick up Monday afternoon and evening. Winds will gust out of the northwest to 20-ish mph Monday, and then we can see winds gusting to 30+mph throughout Tuesday. This reinforcement of chilly air will drop our temperatures rather quickly starting Monday night.

High temperatures Tuesday to only be in the mid 40s – and with that wind gusting to 30+mph!? It should be one of the colder days so far this season! Once the breeze backs off and things turn calm, Tuesday night should be the coldest of the season so far. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s for the majority of the region.

Fortunately, this cold air is totally dry and we’ll set up a stretch of bright sunshine from Monday through Thursday. Our next chance of rain fall holds off until the end of the week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro