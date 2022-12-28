The gradual warming trend continues across Hampton Roads and while it is cold and frost this morning, each and every day this week will be nicer and nicer.

Be sure to add a few extra minutes into your morning routine to defrost the windshield as temperatures hold in the 20s through dawn. With dry air in place, temperatures will quickly rise into the 40s this afternoon, inching closer to 50°. Bright sunshine will continue to hold, setting up a brisk, lovely winter day.

Temperatures will drop the either side of 30° tonight with frosty conditions likely again. High pressure remaining in control will set up an even nicer day tomorrow – plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s to near 60°. We’ll likely be in the low 60s for many spots on Friday with the warmth holding through the weekend.

Sunshine and dry conditions will hold for the rest of the week, but moving into the weekend we’ll have rain chances return to the region. An approaching cold front will move through Hampton Roads on Saturday – as of now, anticipate increasing clouds throughout the day with scattered showers developing by the evening and into the night.

Fortunately, there’s no big cool down behind this front, so after a few showers and clouds linger on Sunday morning, a warm breeze will keep our highs in the 60s! The extended forecast may point towards warmer weather sticking around as well.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro