Blog: Beautiful Thanksgiving Before Rain Friday Morning

Happy Thanksgiving! A beautiful day expected across Hampton Roads, perfect for stuffing your face with Thanksgiving goodies. But if we’re being honest, any weather is perfect for turkey & mashed potatoes. Today may arguably be the nicest day this week!

After a delicious sunrise a gentle southwest breeze will help our temperatures climb out of the 30s and reach 60°. Many of us should hit the low 60s today, too, so much warmer than days past. Expect a great amount of sunshine as well, with just some passing clouds later today.

A lovely Thanksgiving weather-wise.

If you are planning on driving or traveling anywhere in the region today, there should be no weather worries. Weather will remain quiet up and down I-95, some extra clouds up towards D.C. should be about it.

Quiet weather across the region today.

Some changes aren’t far off, though, clouds fill in this evening (should make for a fantastic sunset) and then thicken up tonight as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s overnight as a few showers work in a couple hours after midnight. The majority of the rain with this front will move into Hampton Roads around dawn before moving out pretty quickly. Expect most of our rain to be before 9a.m., so Black Friday shoppers have the umbrellas early in the morning.

Early morning rain Friday.

We’ll get some afternoon clearing on Friday as the colder, dry air from the northwest moves in so we’ll see the sun before it sets. Temperatures should hit the mid 50s early on before dropping through the day, then plummeting overnight into Saturday. A cold morning is on tap followed by a chilly, sunshine filled day.

Chilly air moves in Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday.

A system slides by to our north on Sunday throwing a few snowflakes and rain showers for those from D.C. northward. This may lead to a few travel delays up that way, so that’s something to keep in mind for family & friends headed back home. For us locally, look for just some extra clouds and an isolated shot at rain Sunday. After this system passes by though the colder air gets reinforced into next week.

Colder air to be reinforced next week.

I hope your Thanksgiving is full of laughter, smiles, and love. And wine. Salute my friends!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro