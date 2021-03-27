Blog: Beautiful Saturday Before Storms Roll Through

After a day in the 80s, anything less feels much, much cooler. That’s the case today, even though highs will still run well above average. It’s all relative.

Lower dew points, plenty of sun, afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s, near 70°, can’t beat it. A lovely day expected across Hampton Roads, enjoy it because some downpours are thrown back into the forecast.

Becoming unsettled with storms around on Sunday.

The front that blew threw yesterday (why it was so windy) has dropped down to our south, however, by tonight it lifts back into the area as a warm front. This will spark a few evening showers and even a rumble of thunder. Look for clouds to thicken up later this afternoon with those downpours around sunset, the best bet will be for northeast North Carolina.

Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the upper 50s sets up a warm, windy, and muggy day on Sunday. It’s then that we have a better shot at strong to severe storms rumbling in. Now that the warm air behind the front settles in, we’ll look for highs to push 80° on Sunday. Likely in the upper 70s, but with a wind out of the southwest gusting over 25mph at times, we can easily break into the 80s.

Severe weather risk is a Level 2 out of 5 for Sunday.

That warmer, humid feel to the air is the instability that will spark these downpours. As of now, there should be a few showers around Sunday morning, with the round of strong thunderstorms towards the late afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail will likely be our main threats, however, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Have a way to get weather alerts and stay weather aware on Sunday!

We’ll clear out late Sunday night into Monday, setting up a fresher day with highs in the upper 50s. A good amount of sunshine is expected to start the workweek before some more showers make a return in the Wednesday to Thursday time frame.

Enjoy the sunshine today, be weather aware tomorrow. Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro