It’s back to Winter this weekend with highs returning to where we typically expect them to be in early January. We’ll see highs on Saturday in the low 50s region wide, with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s.

Scattered showers will move into the area by Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals overall look to be pretty light with most spots only picking up 0.10″ to 0.30″ of rain. An isolated rainfall total of around 0.50″ is possible but I don’t think most spots will see that much.

Rain showers will move out early Monday morning leaving us with another day of highs in the 50s.

After Sunday, we’ll see nice calm weather build in for much of the upcoming work week. We could see a spotty shower or two on Wednesday. Our next big rain chance moves in again on Friday with scattered showers and perhaps some gusty winds.

In other weather news, an EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Southampton County. This tornado occured on Wednesday in the Little Texas community when we had the tornado warning in effect. The EF-0 tornado was on the ground for 2.5 miles. This is our first tornado for 2023 and the first in over a year. We did not see any tornadoes locally in 2022 – for the first time since 2013.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter