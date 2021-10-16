Blog: Autumnal Cold Front Arrives Tonight

The long-awaited-much-anticipated-totally-hyped-up-autumnal-cold-front arrives tonight and with it comes changes we can all enjoy. Before it’s passage we’re warming up, behind it’s passage we’re cooling down as the weekend presents a split.

A weekend split.

Most of the daylight hours will be dry today and should feature plenty of sunshine. The warm southwesterly breeze cranks up by the afternoon to boost our temperatures into the low & mid 80s. By the late afternoon clouds will begin to develop as showers and thunderstorms inch closer to home. With this front pickup up speed, we’ll have a tight window this evening of showers and thunderstorms. Expect a broken line of them to move in from the west around 4/5pm with most of the rain moving out after 8pm.

A few showers & thunderstorms this evening.

Later tonight a few lingering showers will eventually give way to clearing skies come dawn on Sunday. Lows should drop into the 50s for most of us. The breeze will then be switched out of the north which will pump in the drier, cooler & autumnal air behind the front. Expect a post-cold front delight Sunday – plenty of sun, feeling nearly 20° cooler than today, with a refreshing breeze.

A dry stretch of weather into next week.

The forecast moving forward is simple from there – dry air builds in behind the front and provides a stretch of lovely October weather. Lots of sunshine, afternoon temperatures near 70° with mornings in the 40s & 50s. Things should gradual warm into the 70s as we progress to the end of the week.

A good looking seven day forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro