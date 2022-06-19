The cooler, refreshing and dry air will prevail across the region for one more day – setting up another refreshing morning come sunrise on Monday. Take advantage, as humidity creeps back in this week, bringing back some moisture and creating an unsettled bout of weather through midweek.

Tonight, under clear & calm skies, temperatures will drop into the 50s again, with low 60s near the waterways. Fantastic for summer standards considering our average low temperatures is around 70 degrees.

With high pressure control and dry air still present, high temperatures will hold near 80 degrees yet again. However, there won’t be much of a breeze compared to Saturday & Sunday, so it’ll feel a bit warmer in the sun. Get out and enjoy!

Progressing into the rest of the workweek, high pressure gets knocked out of the area allowing for some moisture to creep back in. This means humidity makes a return, temperatures return to seasonal levels (upper 80s) and rain chances pop back up.

As of now, no big washouts are expected – but the best shot for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms looks to be around Wednesday & Thursday. Also, big time heat will be close by (just to our west) this week, so depending on our rain chances and fluctuations to our local breezes – we may have to trend our temperatures up a bit.

Either way, after Monday it’ll definitely feel like summer again around Hampton Roads, fitting, as the Summer Solstice is Tuesday.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro