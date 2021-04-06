Blog: A Broken Record That Still Sounds Good

The house remains still as fresh spring air slides through the open windows. The crackling, muffled sound of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band struggles to fill the room. Ringo’s voice takes the mood into the second verse, but when he asks how we feel at the end of the day, the question repeats itself. It’s not the back up vocals from John or Paul, it’s Ringo again. And again. A bummer considering the chorus hasn’t kicked in yet.

A broken record can be a nuisance, especially on a Beatles album, but a broken record weather-wise can be an absolute treat.

Surprise, surprise, we’ve got another beautiful day across Hampton Roads. Sunshine and temperatures on either side of 70°. There is a stationary front set up right overhead, however, no big or notable weather comes from it. What we’ll get is a light northeast breeze by the afternoon, this should hold temperatures near the waterways in the upper 60s, whereas inland locations could be pushing the mid 70s.

Highs today will be on either side of 70°.

Pollen levels remain high, that’s the only downside of the weather this week, there’s no rain anytime soon to wash it all away! That means the lovely weather holds – we’ll do a rinse and repeat Wednesday & Thursday. It may just be a bit warmer, near 80° tomorrow with the sunshine as a few clouds then stream in on Thursday.

High temperatures this week remain near 70°.

Next chance of rain likely arrives on Friday with scattered showers. This system opens the door for more moisture, so the weekend likely remains unsettled. Showers could take us into Saturday morning, then another round possible on Sunday. The silver lining is that high temperatures don’t necessarily take a hit, they should remain around 70°.

We’ll keep you posted on timing & rain amounts as we get close to the weekend. Until then, enjoy the sounds of this broken weather record.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro