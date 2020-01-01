BLOG: 2019, Hottest on Record for Norfolk

2019 Hottest on Record

A new record has been set! We just experienced the warmest year on record for Hampton Roads. The official reporting site for the Hampton Roads region is at the Norfolk Intl. airport. This is where we have the longest set of records. 2019 was 63.3 degrees, or 3.3 degrees above average, being the warmest on record.

Looking ahead to the month of January ahead, it looks like we are going to start the month warm, then cool down to give us a better chance to see an average temperature month. These next few weeks are typically the coolest time of year when our average high is 48 degrees and the low is 33 degrees.

Temperature Trends for Jan 1 – 31

This upcoming weekend we have a good chance to see some rain, it could arrive as early as Thursday night, then again Friday night and Saturday.

Rain develops this weekend.

We could get more than an inch of rain this weekend. Then, it looks likely that we will cool down to the 50s next week with no rain expected.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson