Behind the scenes: Dominion Energy works to restore power after ice storm

(WRIC) — There are about 6,000 Dominion Energy crews statewide fixing damages after an ice storm hit Virginia over the weekend.

Dominion Energy crews were out Monday morning in a Mataoaca neighborhood in Chesterfield County working to restore power after the area experienced power line damages due to fallen trees. The crew working the scene came from Virginia Beach to help.

In Hampton Roads, the weather was mostly rain through the weekend, with much of the freezing occurring northwest of Williamsburg.

Mike Powers with Dominion was out with the crew in Mataoaca to oversee safety. He says there were no safety incidents with Dominion crews over the weekend and haven’t been any so far Monday either.

Powers and the rest of the crew were working on 3 broken poles, broken cross arms and conductors that went down. He says people in the neighborhood likely lost power Saturday and should have it back sometime Monday.

Dominion Energy said this is “the most widespread and most damaging ice storm here since January of 2000.”

Approximately 290,000 Dominion customers lost power during the storm. The American Red Cross in Virginia also said it responded to 49 incidents over the past week, including home fires and weather-related events, providing emergency assistance such as temporary lodging and support for food and clothing to 52 families and 170 individuals.

“It’s how we cook, it’s how we heat our homes,” Powers said. “So we understand that people are dependent on us to get these lights back on.”

Workers are clocking up to 14 hours a day trying to restore electricity. Crews came to Central Virginia from as far away as South Carolina to help restore power across the state. There have been at least 6,000 different work locations across the state from the start of the storm up until Monday afternoon.

Dominion has sent out more than 6,000 workers and 700 bucket trucks to handle outages.

“These guys are really unsung heroes out here,” Powers said.

As of Monday morning, over 75% of customers who lost power have had it restored. Powers says it will likely be a couple of days until everyone has power.

It was a difficult start for crews on Saturday. Powers says the storm lodged big challenges into their power restoration efforts. Continuing ice accumulation, trees falling and branches breaking made it tough for crews to make any progress.

“We really got the traction on Sunday when temperatures warmed up a bit,” Powers said.

If you see a crew working in your neighborhood, Powers encourages you to say thank you.

“Don’t interrupt them but, at a distance. Just know that they’re doing everything they can to get your lights on as quickly as possible,” he said.