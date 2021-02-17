Amtrak to operate a modified schedule in parts of the Mid-Atlantic region due to winter storm

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WFXR) – Due to a significant winter storm, Amtrak says it will operate a modified schedule and cancel select services on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19.

For the safety of customers and employees, the following trains will operate on a modified schedule:

Select Northeast Regional service (New York – Washington, D.C. – Virginia)

The following trains are cancelled on Thursday, Feb. 18:

Auto Train and Palmetto

The following train is cancelled on Friday, Feb. 19:

Palmetto 90 (Savannah – New York)

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. Information is subject to change and conditions warrant.

