WAVY Weather App

WAVY Weather App

Features

Live interactive radar with tools that let you track the storms around you

  • Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert
  • Lightning alerts help keep you safe letting you know when there is lightning nearby
  • The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead
  • The latest video forecast from the Super Doppler 10 Weather team
  • Current weather conditions for Hampton Roads and anywhere in the US
  • Customize your forecast by setting up multiple locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***