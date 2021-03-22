Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Pass or Fail
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Check your wallet! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold at Suffolk 7-Eleven
Mother and daughter die after Elizabeth City crash, another person seriously injured
Virginia offers students free help applying for financial aid
Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the makeover
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WAVY O-Zone
This is an embedded <a target="_blank" href="https://office.com" rel="noopener">Microsoft Office</a> presentation, powered by <a target="_blank" href="https://office.com/webapps" rel="noopener">Office</a>.