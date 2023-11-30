WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Former U.S. Secretary of State and national security adviser Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the age of 100.

Among his many life achievements and roles, Kissinger once served as Chancellor for the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was installed as the College’s 22nd Chancellor on February 10, 2001. Kissinger is credited with helping William & Mary extend its international reach.

WAVY TV 10 was there that February for the ceremonies. Video from the WAVY Archives is available to view in the player at the top of this page.