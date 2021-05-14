WAVY Archive: 1982 Norfolk Fatal Fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia reported under 500 new coronavirus cases on Friday and saw its current COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 700 patients for the first time since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association started tracking the data.

Hospitalizations continue to steadily drop, to 684 total as of Friday. Virginia's still reporting about 17 deaths per day due to the virus, but that's down significantly from the winter.