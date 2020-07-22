Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Clear the Shelters
Courageous Conversations
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
US wildlife agency rejects protections for rare fish species
California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases
Outbreak at Tyson Foods pork plant in Iowa was larger than state reported
Some Americans getting more money from unemployment than from their jobs
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 3 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Scholarship Salute
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WAVY Archive: 1982 Norfolk Circus Animal Walk
WAVY Archives
Posted:
Jul 22, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2020 / 12:19 PM EDT
Trending stories
Virginia July 22 COVID-19 update: 1,022 new cases statewide, percent of positive tests almost 8% — 13% in Hampton Roads
31 states — including Virginia — now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list as COVID spikes
Several restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia Beach have food permits suspended after violating safety guidelines
Video
Nearly 1,700 COVID-19 violation complaints have come from Virginia Beach, health dept. says
Video
16 apartments damaged in 2-alarm fire on Maize Drive in Virginia Beach
Video
Don't Miss
Clear the Shelters