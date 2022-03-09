WAVY Archive: 1982 Colonial Williamsburg William Robinson’s Mill Repair

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A man accused of hurling racist slurs during an attack on a California utility worker last year is the brother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman killed by police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 33, is accused of going on a racist tirade against a traffic controller with the utility company after he came up to a roadblock where the worker was stationed in September 2021, the San Diego city attorney said last week.