Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tokyo Summer Olympics
Coronavirus
Investigative
BestReviews
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Top Stories
Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river
Video
Florida man attempting to ‘run’ across ocean again washes up in human-sized hamster wheel
Police: Virginia Beach childcare facility employee arrested after parent sees scratches on child
Gallery
Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Tokyo Olympics
NFL
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Event Calendar
Destination Vacation
Jar Journeys
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WAVY Archive: 1982 Chesapeake Restaurant Alcohol Sales
WAVY Archives
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 02:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 02:07 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Police: Virginia Beach childcare facility employee arrested after parent sees scratches on child
Gallery
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US, recommends masks for all K-12 teachers and students
Gloucester man gets life after pleading guilty to murder of infant, severe beating of wife
Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river
Video
Man killed child’s mother’s boyfriend in York County, wounded his own child, sheriff’s office says
Video
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***