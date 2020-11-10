Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Courageous Conversations
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Top Stories
Virginia Beach woman arrested in domestic-related shooting over the weekend
Cal Cunningham concedes US Senate race to Thom Tillis
Video
Local environmental group sees clear difference for bay waters with incoming Biden administration
Norfolk Health Dept. to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots Thursday
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Japan 2020
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Back to School
Unity in the Community 5K
Coats for Families
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WAVY Archive: 1982 April Walk America Local Campaign
WAVY Archives
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 03:04 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 03:04 PM EST
Trending Stories
Gov. Northam provides COVID-19 update for Virginia Tuesday
Video
Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Vets can get free meals and more at these spots
To support small businesses, on Tuesday Isle of Wight is selling gift cards that double in value
Video
NC COVID-19 Nov. 10 update: Gov. Cooper restricts gatherings from 25 to 10 people as COVID-19 spreads in NC
Virginia Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: 1,435 new cases, 13 new deaths; Gov. Northam to hold briefing Tuesday
Don't Miss
Unity in the Community 5K
Gallery
***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***