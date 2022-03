Top Local Headlines | March 17, 2022

Lakeland High on lockdown after multiple fights

Norfolk State prepares for NCAA opener vs. No. 1 …

Netflix testing charges for sharing accounts outside …

Limp Bizkit coming to ODU’s Chartway Arena in May

Hampton Roads authors reach out to troubled teens

No injuries after fire on Antelope Place in Virginia …

Norfolk board approves raises for teachers in 2023 …

Barricade situation underway on Long Bridge Road …

HU offers free summer housing, classes to Ukrainian …

Action sports festival ‘Jackalope’ coming to Virginia …