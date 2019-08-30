Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Back to School
Top Stories
HUD allocating $75 million to help end youth homelessness
Top Stories
15-seat pedal tours coming to Hampton Roads
Labor Day travelers prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Northern Lights may be visible this weekend
Columbine survivor teaches students how to know their self-worth
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Operation School Supplies
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Two teens arrested, charged in connection to murder of 15-year-old, 18-year-old in Newport News
WAVY Archive: 1981 Robb-Coleman Debate
WAVY Archives
Posted:
Aug 30, 2019 / 04:27 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2019 / 04:27 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
Mother says she directed Portsmouth PD officers to handcuff kids, supports them keeping their jobs
Two teens arrested, charged in connection to murders of 15-year-old, 18-year-old in Newport News
Franklin man pleads guilty to producing child pornography
BLOG: Update on Dorian and our Weekend
39 charged in Hampton Roads-centered ‘Operation Cookout’ targeting heroin, fentanyl trafficking