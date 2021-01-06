WEB EXCLUSIVE: Washington set to battle Brady and the Bucs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nathan Epstein and Brian Parsons preview a special “playoff edition” of the Washington Huddle, as the Washington Football Team is set to battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime.

Kickoff is Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

