ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice had right knee surgery that coach Jay Gruden called a "minor procedure."

Renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews performed the operation Thursday that has been reported to fix a torn meniscus. Guice was injured Sunday in a season-opening loss at Philadelphia when he rushed for just 18 yards on 10 carries and underwent an MRI the morning after.