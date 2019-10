BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns general manager John Dorsey says he's had ''a few conversations'' lately with Redskins GM Bruce Allen and hinted that star tackle Trent Williams has been discussed.

With the trade deadline approaching, Dorsey could be tempted to improve Cleveland's offensive line and the Redskins are at an impasse with Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler who hasn't played this season amid a contract holdout.